Date and time for Donegal IFA AGM confirmed - find out how to attend online

The Co. Donegal Executive of the Irish Farmers’ Association will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, February at 8.00 pm

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions, the AGM will be an online meeting on Microsoft Teams.

Guest Speakers on the night will include the IFA President Tim Cullinan and Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD.

This will be Tim Cullinan’s first Donegal IFA AGM since taking on the IFA Presidency.

Mr Cullinan is a pig farmer from Tipperary and previously served in the IFA as a County Chairman and National Treasurer.

He has previously visited Donegal for a series of whistle-stop visits in Ballintra, Ardara, Newtowncunningham and Malin Head to meet farmers throughout the county and hear their issues and concerns.

Charlie McConalogue TD will also be giving an address on the night.

County Chairman Brendan McLaughlin will be chairing the meeting where future CAP funding and implications for Donegal farmers under the Brexit Deal will no doubt be addressed.

All farmers are welcome and encouraged to attend the online Donegal IFA AGM on Tuesday 16 th February.

Text your email address to 0873448604 to receive the link to the meeting.