COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Another milestone reached as number of Covid-19 cases passes 200,000

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland has passed 200,000.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,318 confirmed cases of Covid-19 - 36 of which are in Donegal.

It brings to 200,744, the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile the HPSC has been notified of 75 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

46 of these deaths occurred in February, 27 occurred in January, and 2 were earlier.

Today’s figure relating to new cases in Donegal is the highest here since Saturday (when there were 59 new cases). However, week on week, the number of cases in Donegal appears to be falling.

Last Thursday (January 28) the figure was 68; on Thursday, Jan 21, the number of cases was 135 and on Thursday, Jan 14, new cases in this county totalled 154.

Of today’s total of 1,318 new cases in Ireland, 428 were in Dublin, 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is also improving in Donegal. It now stands at 338.0. The national average is 397.1.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the roll-out of vaccines continues to offer hope.

“We know that the over 70s have suffered the greatest burden of mortality and serious illness from Covid-19,” he said.

“Ireland is now in a good position; we can now offer highly effective and safe vaccines to this cohort.”

“The superior efficacy demonstrated by the mRNA vaccines authorised for use in Ireland, Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna mean that the mRNA vaccines are the right vaccine to provide the highest level of protection available to those over 70.”

“Over the coming weeks, we will see many more of our vulnerable loved ones receive their Covid-19 vaccinations. This is good news and gives all of us great hope.

“However, even if you have received your Covid-19 vaccine, you must continue to wash your hands, wear a face covering, maintain a social distance and keep your close contacts to a minimum. Until we have all been vaccinated, we must act as though none of us have been vaccinated.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we have reached another significant and unwelcome milestone as we report more than 200,000 confirmed cases. We must all redouble our efforts and drive down the incidence of disease in our community.”

“We are noticing a clear pattern in people with symptoms delaying contacting their GP to arrange a test. It is vital that as soon as you notice that you have symptoms of Covid-19 that you isolate and contact your GP immediately. By acting quickly, we can prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect our vulnerable loved ones.”