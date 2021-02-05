Fatal crash in north west - Gardái issue appeal for any information

Contact
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 5pm yesterday on the R278 at Magheranrush in Calry, Co.Sligo.
The collision involved a car and a jeep. The driver of the car, a 22 year-old man, was taken from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the jeep, a 35 year-old man, was taken to Sligo University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.
Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene.
The road was still closed earlier this morning with diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí. In particular, anyone who may have been travelling on either the R286 or R278 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal Councillor Nicholas Crossan encourages Parents and guardians to use Check It Fits car seat service
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.