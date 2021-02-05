Cancer Care West Donegal records huge increase in the number of support sessions in 2020

Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, considerable emphasis has been placed on the implications for cancer patients both in terms of their vulnerability to the virus and how their treatments can be managed despite the risks involved.

However, it is now becoming evident that with the ongoing need for Level 5 restrictions, the psychological impacts are becoming ever more obvious.

New statistics from Cancer Care West, the West of Ireland cancer charity, confirms this, as the charity reported they had 823 psychological counselling appointments in 2020 compared to 474 in 2019. This marks a 74% increase year on year. This is in addition to the other supports such as oncology nurse advice and physiotherapy services.

The charity also confirms that the volume of calls in January from anxious patients looking for advice and information is also increasing This is driven in part by the prevalence of the virus but also by the continuing need for patients to engage with their treatment plans despite the risks and obstacles.

Dr John Donohue, Senior Clinical Psychologist at Cancer Care West Letterkenny said: “For cancer patients the stress of needing to isolate to keep safe is compounded by the need to access their treatments and therapies.

"Most of their medical appointments now take place online and the support networks of family and friends are sadly reduced to phone calls or Zoom calls. This leaves patients more isolated, scared and extremely anxious about their condition and this in turn has driven up the demand for Psycho-Oncology services.

"The situation is only getting worse as, with the recent need for a third lockdown, patients are more overwhelmed by the relentless nature of it.

"Our cancer support specialists are currently offering a range of psychological counselling, physiotherapy and oncology information and advice services, along with other supports such as yoga and relaxation classes, delivered remotely. While these are working well and are a lifeline for our patients, we are hoping to include individual face-to-face sessions in the mix as soon as possible.”

Richard Flaherty CEO of Cancer Care West is concerned about the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on patients.

He said: "The burden this is placing on patients is alarming and goes against everything we normally recommend for anyone in this situation. Indeed, our vision is that no one should ever go through cancer alone.

"Since the first lockdown last March we have worked extremely hard to redesign our portfolio of services and how we deliver them. We are working tirelessly to ensure the majority of our services continue to be available in some form whether on the phone, via online forums or, when restrictions allow, face-to face in individual settings.

"This is being achieved despite a significant reduction in our fundraising revenue. Our priority has always been to ensure that all of our services are available to those who need them and now this is more important than ever.”

Looking ahead to 2021 the charity foresees the current demand continuing to escalate.

Patients with diagnosis which were delayed in 2020 will swell the normal annual figures. Add to that the recent extension of the current restrictions and the impact this will have on patients’ level of stress.

On a positive note, Cancer Care West believes most patients have now adapted to remote services and therefore are increasingly able to avail of the online or telephone supports. While this is good news it does add to the pressure on the system. Thankfully the advent of a vaccine is providing the hope patients and staff need as they continue to work through the current challenges.

Meantime the message from Cancer Care West to anyone affected by cancer is simple ‘reach out to us, we can help you.’

All of Cancer Care West’s services are provided free-of-charge. Anyone affected by cancer and would like to contact Cancer Care West can email support@cancercarewest.ie or call 074 960 1901. The team of cancer support specialists will be happy to provide support in any way possible.

