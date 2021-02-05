Man appears before Donegal court charged with dangerous driving causing death

A 47-year-old was arrested by arrangement for dangerous driving and causing the death of another person.

Jeff Richardson of 81 Blackisland Road, Annaghmore, Portadown, Armagh was arrested outside Ballyshannon District Court ahead of Friday’s sitting.

The court heard that he made no reply to the charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Seamus Kelly. The charge relates to an incident at Jinks Cross, Drumiskabbole, Ballisodare, Co Sligo on November 19, 2019.

Superintendent Colm Nevin asked that the matter be adjourned to Sligo District Court for service of the book of evidence.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant to appear before Sligo District Court as proposed. He granted legal aid in respect of solicitor Frank Dorrian.