Update: Increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 35 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight, Thursday, February 4, the HPSC has been notified of 1,047 confirmed new cases of Covid-19. In Donegal, the latest figures show that there have been 45 new cases, up from 36 additional new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Of concern is the fact that the 5-day moving average figure for Donegal has increased from 27 to 30. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, which had been falling in Donegal, has now increased slightly, from 338 to 345.5, according to the latest figures today.

In the past 14 days to midnight on Thursday, there have been 550 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal.

Of the cases notified today:

-505 are men / 540 are women

-58% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 38 years old

- 292 were in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. There have been 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease. Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”