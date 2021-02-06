From Monday, anyone from Derry travelling to Donegal without a good reason could be hit with a fine of €100

From Monday, anyone crossing the border for non-essential journeys will be liable to a €100 fine.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 4,600 fines for breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

Of these, 3,523 have related to non-essential travel.

An Garda Síochána advise people engaged in cross-border travel that from 7am on Monday, February 8, 2021, anyone not ordinarily resident in the Republic engaging in travel in the south without a reasonable excuse may be liable to receive a fine of €100.

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

These regulations currently state, "any other person who is not ordinarily resident in the State shall not travel within a relevant geographical location without reasonable excuse.”

"An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response to supporting public health regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce," a statement read.

"From Monday, if enforcement is required, Gardaí will issue a Fixed Payment Notice (FPN) for €100 to every adult present who is in breach of this regulation. For example, if the driver of a car has two adult passengers then each of the three adults in the car will receive a €100 fine.

"An Garda Síochána is also continuing to conduct checkpoints on access roads to airports and ports, as well as in departure areas, to check on whether people travelling to these locations are undertaking an essential journey. Travelling to an airport or port to take a holiday abroad is not an essential journey."