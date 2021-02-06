ALERT: Gardai and IFA issue appeal to dog owners as lambing season approaches

Contact
Dog owners are being urged to be aware of where their pets are as Ireland approaches the lambing season.
An Garda Síochána and the Irish Farmers' Association in Donegal are reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control.
A Garda spokesperson said: "With dog ownership comes responsibility. Secure your dog, have it microchipped and registered with your vet.
"This time of year we see issues with sheep kills when dogs attack livestock. Dogs should not be allowed roam. It is lambing season.
"Please keep your family pet under effectual control."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Robbie O'Malley of Meath and Donegal’s Manus Boyle contest for possession during the 1990 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Boyle hit 1-2 as Meath won out PICTURE: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.