Muff proving a hit with Coronation Street star

The actress who plays Coronation Street's Mary has been showcasing one Donegal village on social media.

Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor in the long-running ITV soap, updated her Twitter profile to include the welcome sign at Muff.

Clare, who has 37,000 followers on the social media site, updated her cover photo after her character revealed during Friday night's episode about her trip to the Inishowen village.

The florist assistant had to listen to Tracy claim she was the bigger feminist because she once slept with a woman.

In last night's episode Tracy told Mary: “No-one’s a bigger feminist than me. I’ve slept with a woman, have you slept with a woman? No.”

In response, Mary hit back.

She said: “You obviously haven’t heard about my trip to Muff, County Donegal.

“But I’ll set the scene - I was wearing ski pants. And as the clock struck 12, very little else.”

The revelation has already sparked reaction on social media with Corrie fans here posting their delight that Muff got a mention on their favourite soap.

The story-line comes just months after singer Daniel O’Donnell spoke of his love of Corrie, saying he’d love to appear in the programme, and possibly even have an affair with Mary!