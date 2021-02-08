Green light given by Donegal Co. Council for major school extension

Donegal Co. Council has granted planning permission for a major extension at Dromore National School, Killygordon.

The go ahead has been given for a single storey extension to the existing school, with accommodation for students with additional needs, as well as a corridor link to another single storey extension that will comprise a new classroom and a staff room. There will also be a new office and entrance lobby.

When the new extension is completed, the school will have 14 classrooms.

A total of eight planning conditions are attached to the decision to approve the go-ahead.

However, there is a four week period from the approval date of January 29, 2021, for any appeal to An Bord Pleanala. If there is no appeal, the project can be advanced.

According to the planning documentation the school employs 24 people.