Gardaí issue warning to motorists after drug driver arrested at checkpoint

Gardaí arrested a motorist outside Ballybofey after testing positive for cannabis.

The arrest was made at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint at Mc Groarys Brae, just outside of the Finn Valley town.

The driver was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis. A court appearance will now follow.

A garda spokesperson said: "Despite the level 5 travel restrictions that are in place and the multiple warnings in relation to road safety, there are those who still choose to drive while under the influence of drugs."

"Do not ever drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol," the spokesperson added.