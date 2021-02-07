Gritting lorries out on Donegal roads this evening

Contact
Roads all over Donegal will be gritted from 5pm onwards
All Donegal routes will be gritted from 5pm this Sunday evening.
With cold weather forecast Donegal County Council is attempting to get ahead to make sure most roads are covered.
The gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:
https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
