Donegal Sports Partnership hosting autism in sport workshop

Contact
Donegal Sports Partnership will host an autism in sport workshop in partnership with the Cara Centre on Wednesday, March 31.
The online workshop will provide attendees with an understanding of autism, focusing on the delivery of sport.
"It will help participants to recognise and understand key areas of difference, as well as looking at practical strategies which will help to include people with autism in sport sessions, " commented Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership, Therese Laverty.
"The online workshop is aimed at sports leaders, coaches, volunteers, teachers, principals, special needs assistants, parents and those who have an interest in making their sport accessible and inclusive for people with autism," she added.
Cara is a national pan-disability sporting organisation which provides a collaborative and partnership platform to increase sport and physical activity opportunities for people with disabilities across Ireland.
The online workshop will take place between 7pm and 9.30pm. The cost for participation is €10.
To book a place click on to https://caradspais. eventbrite.ie
For more information, e-mail sido@activedonegal.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Brian Dooher of Castlefin Celtic in action against Dean O'Donnell of Cappry Rovers in the Premier Division. Both clubs will be hoping to see some competitive action soon PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.