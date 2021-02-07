Donegal Sports Partnership hosting autism in sport workshop

Donegal Sports Partnership will host an autism in sport workshop in partnership with the Cara Centre on Wednesday, March 31.

The online workshop will provide attendees with an understanding of autism, focusing on the delivery of sport.

"It will help participants to recognise and understand key areas of difference, as well as looking at practical strategies which will help to include people with autism in sport sessions, " commented Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership, Therese Laverty.

"The online workshop is aimed at sports leaders, coaches, volunteers, teachers, principals, special needs assistants, parents and those who have an interest in making their sport accessible and inclusive for people with autism," she added.

Cara is a national pan-disability sporting organisation which provides a collaborative and partnership platform to increase sport and physical activity opportunities for people with disabilities across Ireland.

The online workshop will take place between 7pm and 9.30pm. The cost for participation is €10.

To book a place click on to https://caradspais. eventbrite.ie

For more information, e-mail sido@activedonegal.com