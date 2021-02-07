Over 45 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Donegal - today's coronavirus figures show

Contact
There has been over 45 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Donegal in today's coronavirus figures.
The figures, released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, show that 47 confirmed cases of Covid-19 up from 22 yesterday.
The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to February 6) stands at 322.9.
There has been 514 new cases in Donegal during last 14 days.
Nationally the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
All 12 of these deaths occurred in February.
The median age of those who died is 76 years and the age range is 60-90 years.
There has been a total of 3,686 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Saturday 6th February, the HPSC has been notified of 1,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 203,568* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
490 are men / 533 are women
65% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 35 years old
380 are in Dublin, 70 in Meath, 63 in Cork, 55 in Galway, 48 in Limerick and the remaining 408 cases are spread across all other counties.
As of 2pm today, 1,204 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 178 are in ICU. 35 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
