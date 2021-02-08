New service launched to support deaf and hard of hearing young adults from Donegal

A new mentoring support service for deaf and hard of hearing young adults has been launched by Chime.

‘EXPLORE’ is a new initiative developed to specifically target deaf and hard of hearing young adults aged 16 - 25 as they begin their journey from post primary education into adulthood.

Chime is calling on deaf and hard of hearing young adults from Donegal to get in touch with them if they require support.

Speaking today, Mark Byrne, CEO of Chime, said they are delighted to launch our new mentoring programme - EXPLORE.

"Research findings have highlighted the challenges and barriers faced by young adults who are deaf and hard of hearing, with particular focus on the transition to further education, vocational training, and employment.

"This is evidenced by low retention rates in higher education, high unemployment rates and underemployment within the deaf community.

"EXPLORE will help to address these issues by providing individualised mentor support. This support will be facilitated through a series of information sessions, workshops, and activities.

"Deaf and hard of hearing young adults will be given the opportunity to explore and identify their goals and aspirations for adult life with a clear pathway to achieving them.

"We look forward to working closely with education providers and employers around the country, to ensure our deaf and hard of hearing young adults receive the appropriate support and guidance in reaching their potential”.

A number of young adults previously engaged with Chime, shared their experiences as they transitioned from secondary school to further education and employment:

Edward, age 22, from Dublin shared his experiences in accessing employment,“…when I started off looking for work I'm not gonna lie it wasn't easy at all. I have some concerns about future employment because I went through a 6-month period where I applied to places and went for interviews, but I wouldn’t get the job even if I had the right experience for that job. I think….because I'm hard of hearing that is what puts them off…they think that it’ll be hard for me to get the work done but it’s not.”

Laura, aged 19, faced challenges with regard to her education. She is presently, studying Child Care in Waterford IT: “I found secondary school to be a challenge, I struggled to hear the teachers……This has had a lasting impact in my education, and it was nerve-wracking transitioning into further education…..Transition was scary”.

EXPLORE aims to support not only deaf and hard of hearing young adults but also potential employers and those from the education and vocational training sector to ensure a smoother transition for all.

For further information contact explore@chime.ie.