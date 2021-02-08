Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New service launched to support deaf and hard of hearing young adults from Donegal



EXPLORE programme will help them transition to further education and employment

New service launched to support deaf and hard of hearing young adults from Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new mentoring support service for deaf and hard of hearing young adults has been launched by Chime.

‘EXPLORE’ is a new initiative developed to specifically target deaf and hard of hearing young adults aged 16 - 25 as they begin their journey from post primary education into adulthood.

Chime is calling on deaf and hard of hearing young adults from Donegal to get in touch with them if they require support.

Speaking today, Mark Byrne, CEO of Chime, said they are delighted to launch our new mentoring programme - EXPLORE.

"Research findings have highlighted the challenges and barriers faced by young adults who are deaf and hard of hearing, with particular focus on the transition to further education, vocational training, and employment.

"This is evidenced by low retention rates in higher education, high unemployment rates and underemployment within the deaf community.

"EXPLORE will help to address these issues by providing individualised mentor support. This support will be facilitated through a series of information sessions, workshops, and activities.

"Deaf and hard of hearing young adults will be given the opportunity to explore and identify their goals and aspirations for adult life with a clear pathway to achieving them.

"We look forward to working closely with education providers and employers around the country, to ensure our deaf and hard of hearing young adults receive the appropriate support and guidance in reaching their potential”.

A number of young adults previously engaged with Chime, shared their experiences as they transitioned from secondary school to further education and employment:

Edward, age 22, from Dublin shared his experiences in accessing employment,“…when I started off looking for work I'm not gonna lie it wasn't easy at all. I have some concerns about future employment because I went through a 6-month period where I applied to places and went for interviews, but I wouldn’t get the job even if I had the right experience for that job. I think….because I'm hard of hearing that is what puts them off…they think that it’ll be hard for me to get the work done but it’s not.”

Laura, aged 19, faced challenges with regard to her education. She is presently, studying Child Care in Waterford IT: “I found secondary school to be a challenge, I struggled to hear the teachers……This has had a lasting impact in my education, and it was nerve-wracking transitioning into further education…..Transition was scary”.

EXPLORE aims to support not only deaf and hard of hearing young adults but also potential employers and those from the education and vocational training sector to ensure a smoother transition for all.

For further information contact explore@chime.ie.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie