New TV show calling on Donegal people to share their experiences of lighthouses and light ships

Do you have an experience of Donegal's lighthouses that you would like to share with the nation?

A new series of Great Lighthouses of Ireland is going into production for RTÉ in the spring and the producer is keen to hear from anyone about their experiences working in Ireland’s lighthouses, or on board the lightships.

“The first series of Great Lighthouses of Ireland really struck a chord with viewers, due in large part to the personal stories and recollections of the keepers and attendants," said David Hare of InProductionTV.

"For this new series, I’d like to hear from anyone with a connection - retired keepers and attendants, people whose parents or grandparents worked for Irish Lights, someone who might have been a builder, painter or electrician in a lighthouse, or an engineer or pilot.

"I would also appreciate hearing from anyone who is just passionately interested in lighthouses and has some collectors’ items or photographs."

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact Mr Hare by emailing david@inproduction.tv.”