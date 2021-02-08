Bishop left €78,838 in his will

Former Bishop of Raphoe and Derry dioceses, Kilcar native, Dr Seamus Hegarty has left a total of €78,838 in his will.

The figure was published in yesterday's Sunday Independent. The estates list is published weekly and stresses that the value of estates may include property and should not be regarded as cash amounts.

He received his education in Kilcar National School, St Eunan's College, Letterkenny, and St Patrick's College, Maynooth, which he attended from 1959 to 1966.

He graduated in Celtic Studies and spoke fluent Irish, English and German. He was ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop McQuaid of Dublin at St. Patrick's College, Maynooth on 19 June 1966. He taught in Colaiste na Croise Naofa, Falcarragh, where he later became President (1971–1981).

He carried through the establishment of Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola in 1973, becoming its first Principal, and with his staff he made it a successful school. His last appointment before elevation to the Episcopate was as a curate in Stranorlar. He was appointed the Bishop of the Diocese of Raphoe by the Holy See on February 12, 1982.

Following the resignation of Bishop Edward Daly on October 26, 1993,[3] Dr Hegarty was appointed the Bishop of the Diocese of Derry by the Holy See on October 1, 1994 and installed at St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry on November 6 later that same year.

On November 7, 2011, he issued a statement saying that, having been diagnosed with "a condition which is, unfortunately, irreversible and progressive", he had submitted his resignation because he was no longer able to fulfil his role as diocesan bishop. The Holy See announced on November 23 2011 that his resignation had been accepted

He passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital on September 20, 2019.