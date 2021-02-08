Contact

Government’s €853 million Recovery and Resilience Plan has to be seen says Donegal TD

It must come before Dáil for scrutiny before it is submitted to Commission – Pearse Doherty TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has called on the Government to bring its Recovery and Resilience Plan before the Dáil for scrutiny before any submission is made to the European Commission.

In order to access funds under the RFF, the Government must submit a plan to the Commission by April 30, setting out how and where it plans to spend the €853 million in grants it has been allocated.

Speaking today, Teachta Doherty said in order to access these funds, the Government must submit plans setting out reform and investment objectives out to 2026.

“The size of this grant allocation is bigger than many department allocations for 2021.

“Given the size of our allocation under the RRF, it is incumbent on the Government to ensure their plans are subject to Dáil scrutiny, like any other vote would be.

“We want to see where, when and how the Government plan to spend these grants before any submission is made to the Commission," he said.

He added: “This should be done well in advance of the submission deadline of April 30, with scrutiny before the Dáil and Finance Committee.”

