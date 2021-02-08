Donegal County Council asks public to prepare for week of cold weather

Members of the public in Donegal are being asked to take steps to prepare for very cold temperatures this week.

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland through to Wednesday for very cold temperatures in low single figures during the day and sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

Snow is forecast for parts of Ulster between Monday night and Thursday night.

It is expected that the cold conditions will remain in place up to and including next weekend.

Donegal County Council has asked members of the public to make the necessary preparations in advance of this event and to ensure that essential household provisions, particularly for the elderly and vulnerable, are in place.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during the heavy snowfall and to be mindful of the potential risk of frost and snow accumulations along the road network.

Donegal County Council said its Severe Weather Assessment Team is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional updates if conditions deteriorate further.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 or, in the event of an out-of-hours emergency, the council’s road service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service please call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter