New turbines at Donegal wind farm to be three times taller

Smaller wind farm with increased generating capacity will have turbines 180 metres high

The original wind farm was granted planning permission in 1996

Reporter:

Declan Magee

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for the decommissioning and removal of  25 wind turbines in the Barnesmore area and their replacement with 13 turbines which will be three times the height.

The application from Scottish Power Renewables (UK) Ltd includes the upgrade of the existing 110kV grid connection and the widening of junctions at Keadew Upper, Cullinoboy and Clogher.

The development was dealt with by An Board Pleanála as a strategic infrastructure application meaning the application did not go before Donegal County Council.

The existing wind farm produces 15 megawatts (MW) of renewable power but ScottishPower Renewables says newer more modern technology with fewer, larger, more efficient, modern turbines of greater capacity would increase the overall generating capacity from the site to potentially over 70 MW.

The wind farm that will be decommissioned was granted planning permission by the board in 1996. The  25  turbines are 60m high and each have a generating capacity of 600 KW.

In a submission, Derry and Strabane District Council said the proposed 180-metre turbines would be more appropriate in a marine setting.

The board agreed with the inspector's report that there is a possibility of significant effects on a number of European conservation sites. The board said it was satisfied that the proposed development would not adversely affect the integrity of the European sites.

The board rejected a recommendation from its inspector that two of the turbines should be omitted. It concluded that any likely significant effects on a nearby lake from the construction of the two turbines would be mitigated by specific measures proposed by the applicant.

