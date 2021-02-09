Applications closing this month for Miss Donegal

Applications will be closing at the end of February for entries for the Miss Donegal title for Miss Ireland 2021.

The Miss Donegal final will see entrants from across the county competing for the title to be the next Miss Donegal, there was no selection in 2020 due to Covid.

A top panel of judges will interview all finalists and select one lucky girl who will move forward to Miss Ireland 2021 as the official Miss Donegal.

In addition to the judging panel for the first time ever one additional finalist will secure a place as the People’s Choice Award which is a public vote which will take place on the new Miss Ireland App.

Donegal has had luck shine on them In 2017 with Buncrana native, Lauren McDonagh, going on to win the overall Miss Ireland

Brendan Marc Scully Miss Ireland owner and creative director says due to the pandemic like all events 2020 had no Miss Ireland final selection but they are positive that the latter half of this year will see them in a position to hold a safe selection for Miss Ireland which will see one overall winner become Miss Ireland 20/21 and move forward to Miss World.

“We are delighted with the response to Donegal to date and we look forward to working with all finalists once entries have closed.

"We have also launched a new Miss Ireland App which is available for free to download and people can vote for their favourite Donegal contestant from anywhere in the World once voting opens”

The Miss Donegal selection will take place in April with full details to be announced in coming weeks based on Government guidelines.

The last person to hold the title was Holly McCrea from Donegal town while a previous winner was Grainne Gallanagh.

For more details download the Miss Ireland App or follow @missirelandorg on social media platforms.