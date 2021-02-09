Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí investigating murder in Donegal by dissident republicans appeal for information on anniversary

Gardaí believe there are still people on both sides of the Border who can help with the investigation into the murder of Andrew Allen

Gardaí investigating murder in Donegal by dissident republicans appeal for information on anniversary

Andrew Allen was shot in front of his partner at his home near Buncrana in 2012

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Derry man in Donegal by dissident republicans nine years ago believe there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Allen who was shot dead at his home at Links View Park, Buncrana on February 9, 2012.

The 24-year-old was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene. A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire three miles outside Buncrana at Churchbrea, Fahan, shortly after the shooting.

Responsibility for his murder was claimed by dissident republican group Republican Action Against Drugs. A claim by the group that Mr Allen was a drug dealer has been denied by his family and gardaí. Four months after the murder it was announced RAAD was joining the Real IRA and a coalition of independent armed republican groups and individuals under the banner of the IRA

Gardaí say they are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but they believe there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

“An Garda Siochana together with our counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate and are currently following several lines of enquiry on both sides of the Border,” gardaí said in a statement.

“Now with the passage of time An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.”

“Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone who may have information on the murder is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana garda station 074 93 20540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie