Gardaí investigating murder in Donegal by dissident republicans appeal for information on anniversary

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Derry man in Donegal by dissident republicans nine years ago believe there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Allen who was shot dead at his home at Links View Park, Buncrana on February 9, 2012.

The 24-year-old was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene. A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire three miles outside Buncrana at Churchbrea, Fahan, shortly after the shooting.

Responsibility for his murder was claimed by dissident republican group Republican Action Against Drugs. A claim by the group that Mr Allen was a drug dealer has been denied by his family and gardaí. Four months after the murder it was announced RAAD was joining the Real IRA and a coalition of independent armed republican groups and individuals under the banner of the IRA

Gardaí say they are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but they believe there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

“An Garda Siochana together with our counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate and are currently following several lines of enquiry on both sides of the Border,” gardaí said in a statement.

“Now with the passage of time An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.”

“Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

Anyone who may have information on the murder is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana garda station 074 93 20540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.