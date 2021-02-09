Gardaí investigating murder in Donegal by dissident republicans appeal for information on anniversary

Contact
Andrew Allen was shot in front of his partner at his home near Buncrana in 2012
Gardaí investigating the murder of a Derry man in Donegal by dissident republicans nine years ago believe there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.
Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Allen who was shot dead at his home at Links View Park, Buncrana on February 9, 2012.
The 24-year-old was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene. A car believed to be involved in the murder was located on fire three miles outside Buncrana at Churchbrea, Fahan, shortly after the shooting.
Responsibility for his murder was claimed by dissident republican group Republican Action Against Drugs. A claim by the group that Mr Allen was a drug dealer has been denied by his family and gardaí. Four months after the murder it was announced RAAD was joining the Real IRA and a coalition of independent armed republican groups and individuals under the banner of the IRA
Gardaí say they are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but they believe there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.
“An Garda Siochana together with our counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate and are currently following several lines of enquiry on both sides of the Border,” gardaí said in a statement.
“Now with the passage of time An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.”
“Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”
Anyone who may have information on the murder is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana garda station 074 93 20540 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.