Mica crisis affecting mental health of house holders in Donegal

Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District members have this afternoon agreed to an emergency motion calling for urgent action to deal with the ongoing Mica problems affecting council houses in their area.

At an online meeting this afternoon councillor after councillor expressed anger at the delays people were experiencing and how the conditions of houses are getting worse every day.

Some claimed a number of houses had to be closed down and this was leading to anti-social behaviour in some areas.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle and seconded by Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

Cllr McMonagle called for standing orders to be suspended to deal with the matter.

He said he was getting calls all week from numerous residents who were experiencing a worsening condition at their homes.

He added the number of houses affected by Mica should be counted, tested and assessed and a time framed process should be put in place for repairs.

"We are taking rent from these people every week. We need to offer them hope and a process should be put in place to repair their homes. These are council assets and unfortunately we're allowing them to deteriorate to such an extent it's going to cost us more to fix in the long run," he said.

This was supported by all councilors who spoke of huge problems for house owners who were experiencing decaying buildings.

Some also told how it had affected the mental health and wellbeing of many others. Others said it was a major health and safety issue for the council too.

It was agreed a meeting was needed sooner rather than later.

Patricia McIntyre, the municipal district's area manager, housing and corporate services confirmed a number of complaints had been received over recent days. She said she would arrange for members of the council's technical team from their housing capital section to attend a workshop to deal with the issue of putting a programme in place.

Ms McIntyre added she was sorry to hear some of their tenants had been affected and took on board all the comments made by the councillors and their concerns.

"We received a number of letters today and yesterday and they are being followed up and will be all investigaed," she said.

This was fixed for Tuesday next, February 16.