Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Former vet  wanted in UK on bestiality and extreme pornographic material charges arrested in Donegal

High Court appearance follows arrest on extradition warrant

Louth gin distillery dispute comes before High Court

The former vet appeared before Mr Justice Paul Burns in the High Court on Tuesday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A former vet who is wanted on multiple charges of sexual activity with animals and of having extreme pornographic material has appeared before the High Court after his arrest in Donegal on foot of an extradition warrant.

Oliver Lown,35, with an address at Main Road, Kesgrave, Suffolk is wanted by authorities in the UK to face 12 offences, which also include making indecent images of children. 

Mr Lown was arrested by detectives from the Garda’s extradition unit on Monday in Kilmacrennan and taken to Letterkenny garda station following the endorsement of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the police in Suffolk. 

The former vet appeared before Mr Justice Paul Burns in the High Court on Tuesday wearing a face mask, an orange jacket and trousers.

Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan of the Garda Extradition Unit told Aoife Carroll BL, for the State, that he was on duty on Monday in Kilmacrenan called to an address at Gortnaskea near Letterkenny at 6.37pm, where he arrested Mr Lown on foot of the warrant and cautioned him.

Det Sgt Kirwan said he introduced himself to Mr Lown and showed him his ID card. He said that Mr Lown agreed that his name was Oliver Lown and that one of the aliases he used was Ollie Fraser Henderson, while his place of birth was in Ipswich in the UK.

The detective said he showed Mr Lown a photograph which he agreed was him.

Outlining the offences facing Mr Lown, Det Sgt Kirwan said the warrant relates to 12 offences relating to images found on a PC laptop on April 4, 2019 in Kesgrave in Suffolk. 

Mr Justice Burns fixed February 26 as the date for the full hearing of the extradition case.

He remanded Mr Lown in custody until that date, when an application for bail is expected to be made.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie