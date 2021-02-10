Donegal senator highlights education disadvantage facing Donegal children during school closures

A call has been made for the Government to bridge the digital divide to ensure all children have equal access to education.

Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn said students in Donegal and other rural counties still don’t have equal access to broadband.

Addressing the Seanad this week, Senator Flynn said: “Every single child has a right to education, but right now – and the pandemic has taught us – not every child has that equal right to be successful within the education system.”

Senator Flynn said the pandemic and the related focus on remote learning has highlighted this inequality in education. She referred to a 2020 ESRI report that showed that students from disadvantaged areas and students with additional needs have suffered the most.

“Every single one of us in this House have a responsibility to make sure that children in Ireland have equal access to education," she said.

“Now I brought this before this House six months ago, speaking about children who are living in very disadvantaged areas, that don’t have equal access, that don’t have money to buy laptops, that don’t even have the space to study. It’s a topic that’s way back on the government’s agenda and I think it should be brought up to the very top of the agenda right now.”

Senator Flynn has also raised the issue at the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

The senator said she knows of many children who must go to their local school once a week to collect homework from the teacher. She heard last week from a young mother of six children who shared a phone.

“The inequality within the digital divide is very, very evident,” she said.

While she welcomed the initiative by Three to provide 10,000 sim cards with unlimited data, she said it’s not their responsibility.

“This is something that the Government, and especially the Department of Education, needs to take on because we can’t say all children have a right to education when all children don’t have access to that right of education.”

Senator Flynn said she will continue to raise the issue until it is addressed.

“It’s the children, unfortunately, who are the ones who are losing out.”