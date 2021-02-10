Donegal-based script writer's fabulous Wolfwalker nominated for Golden Globes

An animated film written by a Donegal-based script writer has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Wolfwalkers is the latest installment from directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart who also brought us the Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea.

The script for Wolfwalkers was written by Will Collins, a Cork native who has been living in Donegal Town with his wife Karen (née Cassidy) for the last ten years.

“We are over the moon, even just getting the nomination,” he told the Donegal Post. “It is a huge feather in the cap and it’s great recognition of all the years of hard work.”

The Golden Globes nomination for Wolfwalkers is in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category.

Despite the disruption to cinema distribution caused by Covid-19, the film is proving to be a big hit. It is being distributed to global audiences by Apple TV+, having premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Unfortunately, the team behind Wolfwalkers won’t be able to travel for this year's awards ceremony.

Mr Collins said: “Everything is happening remotely becaue of Covid-19 so no-one is going anywhere.

“In one way you miss the glitz and the glamour but in other ways I won’t miss the travel. You would be away for five days at ceremonies and the jet lag is hard.”

The script writer was also involved in Song of the Sea which was nominated for an Oscar in the 2015 Academy Awards so he has already enjoyed a taste of the excitement of major awards events.

“We were in rooms with people like Clint Eastwood, Michael Keating, Robert Duvall, Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey,” he said.

“It was very exciting. We got talking to a lot of them.

“It is a shame we won’t get to go this year but I can lean into the fact that I have had that experience.”

Wolfwalkers is the result of around five years’ work for Mr Collins, having been involved from the earliest stage with the directors, storyboard developers and voice recordings.

“There were nine drafts of the film,” he said. “We wanted to make it the best possible version that we could.”

His role finished with the actors having laid down their voice tracks, at which point the animation got into full swing.

The resulting film is tense, exciting and visually stunning.

Wolfwalkers tells the story of an English girl called Robyn Goodfellowe who finds herself in Kilkenny where Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell has tasked her father (played by Sean Bean) to rid the woods of wolves.

Robyn becomes friends with a wild local girl called Mebh who is one of the last mystical wolfwalkers and their fates quickly become intertwined. They must find Mebh’s missing mother and convince Robyn’s father not to destroy the wolves.

Wolfwalkers is available on Apple TV+ which can be viewed on smart tvs as well as PCs, phones and tablets. There is a monthly subscription fee with a free trial period also available.

Mr Collins is currently working on a graphic novel adaptation set to star Peter Dinklage who played Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones.