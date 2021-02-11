Harkin receives assurance on helicopter rescue service

It was now time that the department and minister provided definite reassurances on the future fo the helicopter rescue service for the north-west.

That was the message in the Dáil yesterday from South Donegal constituency TD, Deputy Marian Harkin who again raised the helicopter rescue issue with Minister Hildegard Naughton.

She also called for the funding needed for Sligo Airport to complete works mandated by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Deputy Harkin made the point that although there was a commitment from the Tánaiste, and a subsequent meeting between the department, the Airport Authority, the coastguard and local representatives on December 22, there was still no definite word confirming funding for the required works which have already been completed by the Sligo Airport.

“The Airport Authority has paid for all the works from their operational budget and are still awaiting confirmation of funding from the government,” she said.

Responding to Deputy Harkin, Minister Naughton said there was no threat to the service at Sligo Airport and that her officials were in close contact with Sligo Airport Authority.

This was welcomed by Deputy Harkin but she insisted that it was now time that a definite funding commitment was given.

Only for the fact that Sligo Airport was in a position to finalise these works by the deadline set by the IAA it would have been in breach of IAA requirements, she stressed.

“Now that Sligo Airport has stepped up to the plate, it is time for the department to show the same commitment,” ssaid Deputy Harkin.