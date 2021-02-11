Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Donegal murder victim

Can you help the Andrew Burns murder investigation?

Gardaí renew appeal for information on Donegal murder victim

The late Andrew Burns

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information just ahead of the 13th anniversary of the murder of Andrew Burns on February 12, 2008

The 27-year-old Strabane native was murdered on that date at Doneyloop, Castlefin, by a number of individuals.
 
Shortly after 7pm on this date Mr Burns received a number of gunshot wounds. He was later found on a roadway close to Doneyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.
 
To date one person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence.
 
An Garda Síochána believe that a number of people were involved in the murder.
 
Andrew’s family remain devastated by this callous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.
 
Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said,:"An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.
 
"In particular their friends, family members and partners. It has been 13 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 13 years ago. An Garda Síochána is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have”.
 
An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, however it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact with them.
 
Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.
 
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any garda station.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie