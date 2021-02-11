Gardaí renew appeal for information on Donegal murder victim

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information just ahead of the 13th anniversary of the murder of Andrew Burns on February 12, 2008

The 27-year-old Strabane native was murdered on that date at Doneyloop, Castlefin, by a number of individuals.



Shortly after 7pm on this date Mr Burns received a number of gunshot wounds. He was later found on a roadway close to Doneyloop Church and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.



To date one person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence.



An Garda Síochána believe that a number of people were involved in the murder.



Andrew’s family remain devastated by this callous act and continue to struggle to come to terms with his murder.



Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said,:"An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder.



"In particular their friends, family members and partners. It has been 13 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 13 years ago. An Garda Síochána is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have”.



An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, however it is never too late for those who have yet to come forward to make contact with them.



Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any garda station.