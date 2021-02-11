Donegal bog slide on incident on TV tonight

Last November’s bog slide incident near the site of the wind farm at Meenbog, Barnesmore Gap will feature on tonight's RTÉ Ear to the Ground programme.

The event had a huge impact on the local environment and community.

Presenter Ella McSweeney speaks to experts about how these lands are being used, and asks if there are better ways we can manage them.

Since the incident, authorities on both sides of the Border have combined in a multi-agency investigation into what happened. Residents in the areas affected have also voiced concerns about any future wind farm developments stating they believe the ground is totally unsuitable for such major infrastructural projects.

The matter is raised frequently at various council committee levels too with members growing impatient for answers.

The programme begins tonight at 7pm.