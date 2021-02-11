Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Caution optimism as case numbers continue to fall

Donegal's figures appear to be going in the right direction

COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Caution optimism as case numbers continue to fall

In Donegal, the number of new Covid-19 cases is 17

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

There is optimism among senior medical personnel this evening as the case numbers for Covid-19 infections continue to show improvement.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 52 additional deaths related to Covid-19

33 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 6 in December or earlier and 1 is still under investigation.

As of midnight, Wednesday 10 February, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In Donegal, the number of new cases is 17. That figure compares very well to recent Thursday figures. On Thursday, February 4, the number of cases was 36; The January 28 figure was 63 and on January 21, the figure was 135.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is also continuing to fall. It now stands at 252.5, the lowest since Saturday, December 19.

The national rate has fallen below 300 and now stands at 299.6.

As of 8am today, 984 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 As of February 8, 242,353 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

154,900 people have received their first dose
88,453 people have received their second dose
 

 

 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are cautiously optimistic about the epidemiological situation across the country. 

“This positive momentum has been achieved through the dedication of people across the country in recent weeks. 

“However, incidence and mortality rates are still very high, and the significant risk of community transmission of the virus remains, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. It is of vital importance that people continue to stay at home and to work from home where at all possible.”

 

   

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Club call

Flashback to June 6, 1999: John Duffy of Donegal in action against Mark McNeill of Armagh during the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Ballybofey PICTURE: Ray Lohan/Sportsfile

Sport

Donegal GAA clubcall news

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie