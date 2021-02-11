COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: Caution optimism as case numbers continue to fall

There is optimism among senior medical personnel this evening as the case numbers for Covid-19 infections continue to show improvement.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 52 additional deaths related to Covid-19

33 of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 6 in December or earlier and 1 is still under investigation.

As of midnight, Wednesday 10 February, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In Donegal, the number of new cases is 17. That figure compares very well to recent Thursday figures. On Thursday, February 4, the number of cases was 36; The January 28 figure was 63 and on January 21, the figure was 135.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is also continuing to fall. It now stands at 252.5, the lowest since Saturday, December 19.

The national rate has fallen below 300 and now stands at 299.6.

As of 8am today, 984 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 8, 242,353 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

154,900 people have received their first dose

88,453 people have received their second dose



Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are cautiously optimistic about the epidemiological situation across the country.

“This positive momentum has been achieved through the dedication of people across the country in recent weeks.

“However, incidence and mortality rates are still very high, and the significant risk of community transmission of the virus remains, especially for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. It is of vital importance that people continue to stay at home and to work from home where at all possible.”