Weather warning for gusts with snow forecast to hit Donegal

A wind warning for gusts of up to 90 km/h has been issued for Donegal.

The status yellow warning was issue don Friday and will be in effect from 9pm until 9am on Saturday.

The warning is for strong southeasterly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts to 90 km/h. Met Éireann says that where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning also applies to Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice has also been issued for Donegal.

The warning, which was issued on Thursday, is for snow accumulations of 5 cm possible with more on higher ground, accompanied by fresh to strong southeast winds.

The warning will be in effect from 2am on Saturday until midday and also applies to Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan.