Donegal store-front destroyed after accident

The glass store-front Tina’s Tea Cakes Coffee House in Newtowncunningham was left in bits after it was hit by a car Thursday night.

At around 7 pm a car hit the front of the coffee house which also caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Owner, Tina McDaid, said: “I was shocked when I got the call and rushed to see the damage.”

For the owner, this added more stress to the current lockdown, which has seen the business unable to open for weeks on end.

“This last year for any business has been a nightmare. Our 2020 started off with a break-in then snowballed from there and our 2021 seems to be going the same way.

"To receive a phone call last night and be told of another disaster just brings that gut-wrenching feeling back again and knocks the wind from you. Sometimes I wonder is it worth it.” she explained.

A member of the public alerted Mrs McDaid to the accident and she was soon at the scene.

She said: “I was a wreck and sick to the stomach.”

When she got there she was distraught at the damage she saw.

“The place is a mess. The structure of the building is damaged, the front shop frame needs replaced and the windows.

"The double doors aren’t even where they are supposed to be and the metal bollards were lifted from the ground from the force, so you can imagine the mess,” Tina said.

The owner says the damage will cost thousands to fix, but she is happy no one was hurt.