Donegal roads to be gritted with temperatures set to drop to -2 degrees

All main routes in Donegal are to be gritted on Friday night with temperatures set to drop to -2 degrees.

Gritters will be in operation across Donegal from 5pm.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions on roads and pathways with reduced visibility due to sleet, snow and strong winds. It has issued status yellow warnings for snow and strong winds for Donegal.

Donegal County Council is warning motorists to assume that no road is ice-free.