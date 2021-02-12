Donegal soldiers in inspirational Valentine's Day run in Syria

Two Donegal soldiers are part of an inspirational overseas group taking part in a run in Syria in memory of the late Garda Detective Colm Horkan.

The detective sadly lost his life after being shot while on duty last year.

Corporals Paul Burke from Dunkineely and John Ferguson from Inishowen are among those taking part in the event. They will be joined by Corporals Niall Kelly from Doon, Co Offaly and Niall Kilcrann, Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

They are based with the 62nd Infantry Group (UNDOF) in Syria.

Corporal Kilcrann said: “As fundraising for charities or groups (at home) is something that is always a big part of what we do when deployed overseas we have decided to undertake a fundraising effort to raise funds for the Colm Horkan Memorial Pitch and Community Walkway Project which is being undertaken by Charlestown Sarsfield’s GAA club.

“Of course, what happened to Det Garda Colm Horkan and the way he tragically lost his life while on active service in the summer of last year, shook not just us as people, but I think shook everyone in the country equally.

“We as an organisation and as a small group based here in Syria wish to do our bit to keep his memory alive and by helping in whatever small way we can.

“On Sunday, February 14 a half marathon, 5k & 10k race will take place in our base here in Syria to raise funds for the above-mentioned development.”

A half marathon is challenging at the best of times, but for the soldiers on an army base it is even more so.

“You must run it around a 1km loop of our base here,” said Corporal Kilcrann. “It makes this half marathon as well as the other races even more challenging.”

The soldiers’ event has inspired many more people to get involved all over the world.

Corporal Kilcrann said: “Since approaching Colm’s club Charlestown Sarsfield’s about this unique fundraiser it is fair to say it has captured the imagination of the whole country and further afield.

“And so, the idea was born in Charlestown to organise a virtual race to run alongside ours on February 14.

“We now have people running with us all over the world, from Syria to Sligo and from Canada to Charlestown”.

The virtual run gives people the opportunity to run virtually with the soldiers in any part of the world.

For anyone wishing to put on their runners and run or walk can do so by visiting: https://www.popupraces.ie/race/colm-horkan-memorial-run/.

Participants will also have the option to purchase a specially commissioned T-shirt and medal to mark this unique event.

For those who wish to donate but not join in the run that option is also available through https://www.ifundraise.ie/5904_det-garda-colm-horkan-memorial-1-2-marathon--5-10k-race-series--organised-by-the-62-infantry-group.html

Everyone who donates on the Ifundraise page will be entered into a draw for one of the following prizes.

1. Paul Mc Grath Signed retro Italia 90 jersey.

2. Signed Damien Duff jersey.

3. Signed Dublin Jersey.

4. Official Race T-shirt

5. €50 one 4 all voucher.

6. €50 one 4 all voucher.

7. €50 one for all voucher.

Corporal Kilcrann said: “All monies from both links will be pooled together and a presentation will be made on our return back to Ireland.

“We are looking forward to February 14 and instead of roses and chocolates taking centre stage it will be runners and shorts as we take to the roads of Camp Faouar to remember a man that was taken from his club, county, and country way too soon.”