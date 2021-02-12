Cohesive approach needed to tackle Donegal's derelict buildings issue

A system needs to be put in place to properly deal with the ongoing problem of derelict buildings and the danger they pose to public safety.

That is according to Cllr Michael McMahon who put down the following motion at Tuesday's meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “That this MD tackle all the derelict buildings in the area as some of them are in serious disrepair and a big danger to the general public.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr McMahon told the Donegal Post: “If we are to go forward with regeneration schemes in towns and villages we need to get rid of dangerous buildings.

“There are some particular buildings that I am aware of in Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Laghey, Ballintra and other places that are in a very dangerous state.”

The councillor said that this had been an issue for many years. He said he was aware of instances where people would be willing to do up the properties but they would need a lot of support.

“I would encourage anyone thinking about doing this to look at what schemes and supports are in place already,” said Cllr McMahon.

“But we need to go a lot further to help them out.

“If someone wants to do up a derelict building they will need a lot of help, whether it is for developing or for a home to live in.

“We need a programme that will tackle the whole lot and we can see what can be done if the buildings can be saved.

“These buildings include everything from homes that no-one wants to take on and do up because of the cost with property tax and other things, to buildings of architectural interest that should be preserved.

“We need to look at what is there, see what can be restored and see what help and supports we can give to people.

“I am talking about ensuring that these people have all the help they can possibly get from Donegal County Council.

“We need to tackle this whole issue sooner rather than later.”

Cllr McMahon welcomed support for the motion from his fellow councillors in Donegal MD.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Tuesday's Donegal MD meeting was held remotely, the first in the MD to take place in this way.

In recent times, it had been held in the St John Bosco Centre to allow for physical distancing.