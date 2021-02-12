Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Cohesive approach needed to tackle Donegal's derelict buildings issue

Call for action on owners of derelict Tipperary property

Cllr Michael McMahon calling for support for people to develop derelict buildings

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A system needs to be put in place to properly deal with the ongoing problem of derelict buildings and the danger they pose to public safety.

That is according to Cllr Michael McMahon who put down the following motion at Tuesday's meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “That this MD tackle all the derelict buildings in the area as some of them are in serious  disrepair and a big danger to the general public.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr McMahon told the Donegal Post: “If we are to go forward with regeneration schemes in towns and villages we need to get rid of dangerous buildings.

“There are some particular buildings that I am aware of in Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Laghey, Ballintra and other places  that are in a very dangerous state.”

The councillor said that this had been an issue for many years. He said he was aware of instances where people would be willing to do up the properties but they would need a lot of support.

“I would encourage anyone thinking about doing this to look at what  schemes and supports are in place already,” said Cllr McMahon.

“But we need to go a lot further to help them out.

“If someone wants to do up a  derelict building they will need a lot of help, whether it is for developing or for a home to live in.

“We need a programme that will tackle the whole lot and we can see what can be done if the buildings can be saved. 

“These buildings include everything from homes that no-one wants to take on and do up because of the cost with property tax and other things, to buildings of architectural interest that should be preserved.

“We need to look at what is there, see what can be restored and see what help and supports we can give to people. 

“I am talking about ensuring that these people  have all the help they can possibly get from Donegal County Council.

“We need to tackle this whole issue sooner rather than later.”

Cllr McMahon welcomed support for the motion from his fellow councillors in Donegal MD.

 Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Tuesday's Donegal MD meeting was held remotely, the first in the MD to take place in this way.

In recent times, it had been held in the St John Bosco Centre to allow for physical distancing.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie