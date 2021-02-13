Status orange wind warning issued for Donegal with severe gusts forecast

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal with winds to reach speeds of 110km/h on Sunday.

Met Éireann has issued the warning for south to southwest winds to reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west. The forecaster warns that where winds are onshore, there will be a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning also applies for Galway and Mayo and will be valid from midday on Sunday until 4pm.