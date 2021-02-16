Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA to hold its 2021 AGM tonight online

Contact
The Co. Donegal Executive of the IFA will hold its 2021 AGM online this evening (Tuesday) at 8.00 pm.
The guest speakers are IFA President Tim Cullinan and Minister of Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue.
The meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams.
For details on how to log into the meeting, contact IFA Development Officer, Turlough Slaney, on 087 3448604.
