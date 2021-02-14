Shop around - that's the message to Donegal farmers following price hike for fertiliser

Donegal farmers have been hit with a hike in fertiliser prices since the start of the year, but with variations in prices the IFA is advising to shop around for the best deals.

IFA Farm Business and Inputs Chairperson Rose Mary McDonagh has highlighted the variations in fertiliser prices across the country in the month of January, following a recent survey completed by the IFA.

There is a significant variation in fertiliser prices across the country ranging from €10/t to €30/t.

“Fertiliser prices will differ slightly from region to region, there are still savings to be made from shopping around,” she said.

The keenest quotes are for volume orders and or near cash deals. In many cases, bulk purchase and self-collection reduce prices by €10 to 20/t.

However, some merchants are offering extended credit terms in order to secure good business. Buyer groups in many instances are securing discounts on the above quotes.

Rose Mary McDonagh added that since the beginning of February there’s been aggressive price hikes with increases of €30/t common across most fertilisers despite strong supply.

Wholesale prices have increased because of difficulties sourcing raw materials and the impact of COVID-19 on supply chains.