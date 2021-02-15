Contact

Opportunities in forestry for Donegal farmers - online workshops start tonight

During February and March, landowners can join three, one-hour online workshops organised by Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department, to gain an understanding of what a new forest can offer, learn what’s involved, and how to get started in the planting process. The sessions are being held through Zoom.

The first one in Donegal is on tonight and the next two will be Monday, February 22, and Monday, March 1, both at 7.00 m.

Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department said; “Landowners consider forestry for many reasons. That is why a land use change to forestry, like any new farm enterprise, will raise many questions.”

She added, “It is also a great opportunity for farmers to understand the requirements of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and other farm schemes before establishing a forest. These upcoming online Forestry Workshops are a great opportunity during the current lockdown to flesh out the details of how forestry might work for you.”

In the first session, the multiple benefits of forestry will be discussed. Landowners will hear about the various and wide-ranging benefits that establishing a forest on the farm can bring.

The forestry advisor will look at a local case study during the second session. During this session, attendees are brought step-by-step through the process of deciding what forest type might suit a particular site keeping the particular geographical area, priorities and limitations in mind. Soil types will also be discussed.

The focus of the final third session will be on the practical steps involved. Grant eligibility, grant structures and rates, interaction with other farm schemes and engaging a forester will be looked at.

Liam Kelly, Forestry Advisor with Teagasc concluded, “There are different forestry support measures available fulfilling different purposes. It is essential that an owner knows and understands their own objectives of what they want from their forest or woodland.”

It is recommended to attend your 'local' virtual workshops, as discussions regarding locations, possibilities and potential restrictions in the area are more relevant.

People can register at www.teagasc.ie/forestryworkshops

Following registration, people will receive a link by email a few days prior to the first session to access the workshop sessions via zoom.

