Homes without power in south Donegal after strong winds overnight

Contact
ESB Networks is working to repair the fault
A power outage is affecting homes and businesses in the Bundoran area.
Around 100 customers have been without power since about 10.30pm on Saturday.
ESB Networks estimates that power will be restored by 1pm. The company has apologised for the loss of supply and says it is working to restore power as quickly as possible.
The power cut came amid strong winds across the county. Met Éireann has issued a status orange warning for severe winds in Donegal on Sunday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal goalkeeper Gary Walsh jogs towards his goal in the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo in Croke Park in 1992 Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.