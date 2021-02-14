Homes without power in south Donegal after strong winds overnight

A power outage is affecting homes and businesses in the Bundoran area.

Around 100 customers have been without power since about 10.30pm on Saturday.

ESB Networks estimates that power will be restored by 1pm. The company has apologised for the loss of supply and says it is working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The power cut came amid strong winds across the county. Met Éireann has issued a status orange warning for severe winds in Donegal on Sunday.