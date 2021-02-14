Pearse Doherty calls on TDs to back his Bill to reduce insurance costs

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty has called on TDs from all parties to back his Bill to reduce insurance costs.

The Donegal TD will bring the Bill to the second stage in the Dáil next week.

The Bill, which is come before the Dáil on Wednesday, is aimed at reducing insurance prices by banning the practice of dual pricing.

It would require the Central Bank to draw up and enforce regulations that will govern the ban.

The Bill would also require insurers to tell customers exactly how their premium has been calculated. The practice of dual pricing affects millions of policyholders, costing many customers hundreds of euro per year on their car and home insurance, Deputy Doherty said.

The Donegal TD said the Bill will put money back in the pockets of motorists and homeowners by reducing their premiums.

“It is time to end the insurance rip-off and reduce prices for customers,” he said.

“It will stop insurance companies penalising and ripping-off loyal customers.

Deputy Doherty said in the past decade insurance costs have risen by 35% despite the cost of claims falling by 9%.

“Insurance costs in Ireland are far too high and it is time to ensure customers are treated fairly,” he said.

“Insurance companies are price gouging customers every year using a practice that is banned in twenty US states and is soon to be banned in Britain. Insurance companies use dual pricing to target loyal and vulnerable customers, and then charge them premiums that are higher than the real cost of their policy.

“This is the loyalty penalty - overcharging customers by hundreds of euros every year. This cannot be allowed to continue. This Bill will finally put an end to this price gouging by banning dual-pricing. Any insurance companies that ignore the ban will face heavy sanctions.”

Deputy Doherty called on TDs from all parties to back the Bill "and stick up for customers who have been fleeced by unfair insurance costs for far too long".