Motorists urged to take caution with severe wind warning in place

Severe gusts are to reach in excess of 110km/h
Gardaí in Donegal are urging people to be careful on the roads if undertaking essential journeys today.
A status orange weather warning is in place for severe winds in Donegal until 3pm.
The warning is for south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west. Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding, Met Eireann has warned.
Motorists are being urged to always drive carefully regardless of the weather, slow down and follow the rules of the road at all times.
Gardaí are asking the public to secure trampolines and wheelie bins as they could cause a serious collision if they blew out onto a road.
