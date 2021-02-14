Appeal over proposed communications mast close to Glenveagh National Park rejected

Plans to erect a 24-metre communications mast in west Donegal have been turned down on appeal by An Bord Pleanála.

Cignal Infrastructure Limited has had its appeal against Donegal County Council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the structure near Creeslough turned down.

The council refused planning permission for the development at Devlin, or Barr of Ballyconnell, last year.

The decision was appealed by Cignal Infrastructure. The planning application included the clearing and removal of commercial forestry, the construction of a 25m-long access track and a compound area enclosed by a gate and a 2.4m-high palisade security fence.

The planned mast was a 24m-high lattice structure to accommodate mounted telecommunications antennae and the installation of associated telecommunications cabinets and equipment.

The location for the proposed mast is an area of especially high scenic amenity (EHSA).

The council had ruled that it was likely that there would be significant adverse impacts on nearby European standard conservation sites. The sites concerned were Cloghnagore Bog and Glenveagh National Park special area of conservation, Derryveagh and Glendown Mountains special protection area and Muckish Mountain special area of conservation.

Planners also said the proposed mast would constitute a visible and obtrusive structure within the landscape.

In its appeal, Cignal Infrastructure said the area has very weak or no mobile phone coverage and the mast would provide an important addition to the Eir network.

The company said the mast would have low impact and would not be visible from neighbouring houses or from several viewpoints along the R256 regional road, due to natural screening by forestry, the upland topography and the separation distances involved. It said it accepted the need to protect the scenic amenity of the area, but that needed to be considered with respect to the provision of an adequate telecommunications service.

An Bord Pleanála ruled that as the location of the site is an area identified as being of especially high scenic amenity, the proposed development would fail to comply with the policy of the Donegal County Development Plan which outlines that new telecommunications masts within areas of especially high scenic amenity are not normally favoured. The county development plan also does not permit new telecommunications masts within areas of EHSA.

The board said it had not been sufficiently demonstrated that special conditions apply to permit a new telecommunication mast at the location and the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.