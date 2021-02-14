Power outage in south-west Donegal as county hit by severe winds

Contact
ESB Networks said it is working to restore power as quickly as possible
ESB Networks is working to restore power after an outage in south-west Donegal.
Ten customers in the Kilcar area have been left without power.
The outage was reported after 3pm on Sunday and the supply is expected to be restored around 7pm.
Strongs winds hit the county over the weekend with outages also reported in the Bundoran, Creeslough and Gweedore areas. A status orange warning for severe winds was in place in the county up until 3pm on Sunday.
