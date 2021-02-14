More strong winds to hit Donegal on Monday night

Contact
Another wind warning has been issued for Donegal.
Met Éireann is warning of strong winds to hit the county on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The status yellow warning is for southwesterly winds to reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide, the forecaster is warning.
The latest warning was issued on Sunday afternoon and will be in place from 9pm on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.
It also applies to Galway and Mayo.
