Donegal councillor calls for debate on nurses pay

Independent Letterkenny-based councillor, Kevin Bradley, has backed the call by Senator Victor Boylan to address the immense burden being shouldered by Ireland’s healthcare workers in the on-going fight against Covid-19.

“The emotional and psychological toll of caring for very sick patients isolated from their love ones – sometimes holding a patient’s hand until they take their final breath – is immeasurable,” he said.

The independent councillor called for additional remuneration for healthcare workers during the pandemic. Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland and Scotland are set to receive a once-off £500 bonus, with France awarding a sum of €1,500.

"In Ireland, our healthcare workers have had to fight to have their services recompensed.

"The INMO lodged a claim in November for compensatory leave due to fatigue and overwork throughout 2020, which has not yet been responded to.

Addressing the Seanad, Senator Boyhan highlighted the need for action.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to all healthcare staff who fight daily to save the lives of our loved ones. This has been a long hard year for all those who work in our health services.

Time and time again, frontline healthcare staff have stepped up to provide care in extreme circumstances, and many are now emotionally and physically exhausted. It is now time that their enormous efforts are fully recognised.”

The senator also mentioned the pressing issue of childcare for the largely female healthcare workforce, a problem only compounded by continued school closure.

In a call for Government action, Cllr Bradley stated enough was enough.

“It’s time for a clear message from government that our frontline nurses and midwives and all healthcare workers are the heroes of our times and are truly valued,” he said.