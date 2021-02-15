€34m allocation for Donegal's regional and local roads

Donegal is to receive more than €34million from the investment programme for regional and local roads for 2021.

The Government has announced that Donegal County Council has been allocated a total of €34,407,556 for the 2021 investment programme for regional and local roads.

The funding is an increase on last year's grant and is the third-highest allocation to any county in this round of funding.

The allocation is part of a national package of €555m which will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,450kms to be strengthened nationally.

The grant will supplement Donegal County Council’s spending on regional and local road projects.



Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State for International and Road Transport and Logistics Hildegarde Naughton.



“As a rural county, the continuous maintenance and renewal of Donegal’s regional and local road networks is of crucial importance to the economy of Donegal and the wellbeing of its people. I am delighted to announce an increase in 2020 funding for Donegal which will see allocations throughout the county,” he said.



“One of my key priorities when entering Government was to advocate for the importance of improving infrastructure in Donegal, both for the safety of the people of Donegal and to help boost the economy of Donegal. The 2021 funding allocation includes over €16m in restoration improvements and over €5m in discretionary grants along with other specific funding allocations.”

