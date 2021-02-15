Donegal country road has that sinking feeling

Claims a busy country road outside Letterkenny was sinking because of the amount of traffic on it were made at the recent meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District committee.

The matter was raised by Cllr Donal Kelly who tabled a motion at the meeting which called on the council to make the Moss Road leading to Sockar one of their main priorities to be fully resurfaced once lockdown is lifted and works commence agai

This was seconded by Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

"I have had a lot of people contact me about the state this road was in. I went to look at it a few weeks ago and it was in terrible shape," said Cllr Kelly.

He added when he reported the issue to the local engineers a team was sent out to fix the potholes but, he added, this road needed even more help than this.

"This road has sunk in several places and is in dire need of being resurfaced. It's a very busy road which numerous people use to go to and from Letterkenny and a lot of people live along it but they are furious at the state it is in," he said.

Seconding the motion Cllr Ciaran Brogan said this was a very important link road between Glenswilly and Trentagh.

In the official answer to his motion, Cllr Kelly was told that this road is included in the adopted road works programme and will be prioritised when lockdown is lifted.