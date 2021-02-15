Council seeks to bring Donegal's derelict back into productive use

Donegal County Council is in talks with owners of derelict properties to help bring them back into productive use.

This matter was raised at the recent Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting when Cllr Gerry McMonagle asked for an update on the work done by the council in relation to identifying the owners of derelict houses in Letterkenny and the outcomes of that work.

He was told the council identified a number of owners of derelict properties in the Meadowbank area of Letterkenny and made contact with them to outline the various levels of support available to bring the property back into productive use, such as the Repair and Lease Scheme and potential options to lease the property to the council under the Long Term Leasing Scheme, Rental Accommodation Scheme, etc.

Since the initial intervention the council is still in discussions with a number of the property owners and it is hoped that they will avail of the support available to bring the properties back into productive use, said a council spokesperson.