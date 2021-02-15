Contact

Donegal students win DCU scholarships for academic excellence

Awards for points gained in Leaving Certificate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ten Donegal students have been awarded a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at Dublin City University. The scholarships were awarded to the following students in recognition of them achieving 550 points or more in the Leaving Certificate. 

Caitlin McGonagle, a past pupil of St Columba's College, Stranorlar, is studying Global Business (Spain);  Mark Campbell from St Columba's Comprehensive School, Glenties, is studying Accounting and Finance; Méabh Dorrian, Emma O'Keeney and Ríoghnach Rodgers are all former pupils of St. Catherine's Vocational School, Killybegs. Méabh is undertaking a Bachelor of Business Studies, while Emma and Ríoghnach are both undertaking the Bachelor of Education in DCU’s Institute of Education;
Eoin O'Connor and Cian Harkin, both from Loreto Community School, Milford, are undertaking a Bachelor of Education and a B.Sc Physical Education with Biology respectively; Hannah Harraghy and Shauna Carr, both former pupils of Abbey Vocational School, Donegal town are also doing the Bachelor of Education and Lauren Callaghan of The Royal and Prior School, Raphoe is studying Physical Education with Maths

A total of €153,500 worth of scholarships were presented to 307 first year students at DCU this year. While a traditional presentation ceremony could not take place due to current restrictions, school principals will be presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupil.

Scholarships are awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering and Computing; Humanities and Social Sciences; Science and Health; DCU Business School and the Institute of Education DCU.

To find out more about studying at DCU or the DCU Academic Scholarships, visit https://www.dcu.ie/ studentrecruitment 

